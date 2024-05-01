AIFF disciplinary committee announces suspension for Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Armando Sadiku

New Delhi, May 1 The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee handed out a suspension of two matches, with an additional suspended sentence of another two games to Mohun Bagan Super Giant player Armando Sadiku (jersey No. 99) for violation of Article 51 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code, 2023, during their ISL 2023-24 Match number 135 against Odisha FC played on April 23, 2024, in Bhubaneshwar.

Sadiku has also been sanctioned Rs 50,000 for his current recorded offence.

The MBSG footballer from Albania was found in breach of Article 51 of the Code due to his offensive gestures in the technical area against a match official, following his second yellow card (automatic red) in the 67th minute of the match.

As per the AIFF Disciplinary Committee verdict pronounced on April 28, 2024, Armando Sadiku’s suspension can be read in two parts.

“1) An immediate two-match suspension, including the automatic suspension received for two cautions in the match. 2) The player has been put on a probationary period for two years – and if found guilty of another offence during this period – the remaining two-match suspension will come into effect over and above the DC’s verdict of the latest offence at that time,” the AIFF said in a statement on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor