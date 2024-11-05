AIPA athletes win gold and silver medals at Asia Pickleball Games

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has said that athletes did well Asia Pickleball Games 2024 and won medals.

Organized by the Asia Federation of Pickleball and the Chinese Taipei Pickleball Association, the event saw top players from countries such as India, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, China, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia, a release said. India's representatives brought home multiple gold and silver medals, further cementing the country's reputation as a rising powerhouse in the sport.

Among the standout performances, Nitten Kirttane captured gold in the 50+ Open Men's Singles, while Vishal Jadhav secured silver in the 35+ Open Men's Singles. Khushi Sachdeva and Shraddha Damani each won silver in the 19+ and 35+ women's singles in the 4.0 category, respectively, while Sandeep Tawde added another silver in the 50+ men's singles in the 4.0 category.

In doubles, the powerful duo of Nitten Kirttane and Sandeep Tawde triumphed with gold in the 50+ Open Men's Doubles adding to Vanshik Kapadia and Tejas Mahajan's gold in the 19+ Open Men's Doubles. Vanshik Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare also won gold in the 19+ Open Mixed Doubles, while Vishal Jadhav and Isha Lakhani clinched gold in the 35+ Open Mixed Doubles.

India's athletes also celebrated bronze wins, with Chetan Sanil, Vrushali Thakare, Khushi Sachdeva, Shraddha Damani, Sandeep Tawde and Johann Fernandes, the release said.

"AIPA is immensely proud of the achievements of our athletes at the Asia Pickleball Games 2024. Our players have been consistently delivering exceptional performances at international levels in the sport. The success of our players is a result of their hard work, passion & dedication for Pickleball, both as a career sport as well as a leisure activity. At AIPA, we remain committed to fostering the growth of the Pickleball community and supporting our players as they continue to make the country proud on a global pickleball stage," Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA said, according to the release.

