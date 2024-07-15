Angel Di Maria bids farewell to international football, says Copa America victory ‘was written’

Miami, July 15 If Lionel Messi is the brains behind this Argentina powerhouse then Angel Di Maria is the heart. ‘Fideo’ is one of the best players to don the Argentine shirt and he has worn it proudly through his long and illustrious career.

Monday’s Copa America final was Di Mara’s final game for La Albeiceste and he could not have asked for a better ending with the forward even claiming that the perfect ending ‘ was written.’

"It was written, it was this way. I dreamt that we would win this Copa América and that I was going to retire this way. I have so many beautiful feelings that I can't get into. I am eternally grateful to this generation that made me achieve what I sought so much," said Ángel in the post-match interview.

It is hard to put Di Maria’s contribution into words. The 36-year-old sometimes seemed to go under the radar but he was also the one who stepped up when the team needed the most, having scored goals in the 2021 Copa America, 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 World Cup final.

He is also third in the all-time list of appearances for the national team, only behind Lionel Messi (186) and Javier Mascherano (147)

"What could be better than to end like this? It is not easy to reach the finals and win them. I know this because I experienced it on the other side. Now it is happening: at some point, it had to happen,” concluded the veteran.

Argentina has overcome many challenges in the course of the last three years but none like the one Lionel Scaloni’s men were presented in the final. Lionel Messi injured his ankle in the second half and was forced to be subbed off to the bench, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was in tears but the side still dug deep and went on to score the opening goal in the 112th minute through Lautaro Martinez to become the record-winners of the competition with 16 titles to their name.

