Archer Deepika Kumari re-inducted in TOPS in preparation for LA Olympics in 2028

New Delhi [India], April 29 : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) during their 133rd meeting re-inducted archer Deepika Kumari to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development group, to help them prepare for the Los Angeles Olympics, which will take place in the year 2028.

Further, with the Paris Olympics less than 100 days away, MOC decided to re-induct Archer Deepika Kumari to the TOPS Core list. Deepika, who had taken a maternity break, recently made a comeback at has been doing well both at the domestic stage and had also medalled at Asia Cup 2024 earlier this year.

Besides Deepika, Archer Mrinal Chauhan has also been inducted into the TOPS Development group, Archer Pravin Jadhav has been moved from Development to the Core group and Para-Powerlifter Ashok has been inducted into the TOPS Core group.

Earlier on Sunday at the Archery World Cup 2024, star Indian shooter Deepika Kumari earned a silver medal in the women's individual recurve event by defeating South Korea's Nam Suhyeon 6-0 in the semifinals. However, she fell short against South Korea's Lim Sihyeon in the gold medal match.

This was Deepika's second consecutive medal upon her return to the international tournament after taking a break

Meanwhile, squash players Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar have also been inducted into TOPS in preparation for the LA Olympics in 2028.

In October 2023 the LA2028 organising committee accepted the sport of Squash for inclusion in the 2028 edition of the Games in Los Angeles.

Looking at India's performance in Squash in the past two decades, especially at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, MOC decided to induct three squash players in their TOPS Development group, to help them provide all required assistance to prepare for the global event.

