Archery World Cup 2024: India Women’s Compound Archery Team Strikes Gold Medal in South Korea

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 25, 2024 08:10 AM2024-05-25T08:10:12+5:302024-05-25T08:10:55+5:30

The Indian archery team, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami grabbed their third successive Archery World Cup 2024  gold medal in Yecheon, South Korea on Saturday, May 25. They beat Turkey 232-226 in a lopsided compound women's team final at the stage two event. 

The world number one Indian compound women's team dominated Turkey's Hazal Burun, Ayse Bera Suzer and Begum Yuva right from the first end and sealed the gold without dropping a set, with a healthy six-point margin. For Jyothi, Parneet and world champion Aditi this completed a hat-trick of World Cup gold medals together.

They had won the season opening World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, downing Italy and also ended last year with a gold at the stage four of the event in Paris. India will be eyeing a second gold of the competition when Jyothi and Priyansh take on the USA in the compound mixed team final on Saturday.

