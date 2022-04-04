Arjun Maini takes HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3 to Podium in Imola

The Haupt Racing Team has made a successful start to the new GT World Challenge Europe season here at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrar, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 showed a strong race and secured third place in the newly created Gold Cup.

Driven by Arjun Maini, Florian Scholze and Hubert Haupt the team drove a strong race and secured 3rd place in the 3-hour Endurance race that had several interventions of full course yellow as well as safety cars The Number 5 HRT steadily made its way forward to finish on the podium.

The Gold Class Consists of one Professional Driver (Arjun Maini), One Silver Driver and one bronze Driver.

"I think overall it was a good weekend for us, strong points, qualifying we had a bit traffic so we could not optimize it, So I am glad we made it up in the race. So, I think we can definitely be Championship Contenders and Onwards to Paul Ricard and Well I think we can fight for the Win as we progress. We are looking forward to it and a great start to the season. Was great to be on the podium in the very first race of the season and really would like to thank team HRT And Hubert Haupt for making this possible."

"I hadn't driven in Imola with a GT 3 car before and kept improving every time I got into the car. Really satisfied with the start and we look forward to many more as the season progresses, " said Haupt Racing Team racer Arjun Maini.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor