ASBC Asian U22 and Youth Boxing Championships 2024: Jadumani Singh, Akash Gorkha enter QFs

Astana [Kazakhstan], April 29 : Indian boxers continued their winning run on day two of the ongoing ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan as Mandengbam Jadumani Singh (51kg) and Akash Gorkha (60kg) registered victories to enter the U-22 quarters.

On Sunday, Jadumani Singh outperformed Aldarkhishig Battulga of Mongolia by winning the bout with an RSC (Referee Stop Contest) decision in round two. Akash, on the other hand, faced a tough challenge against Mongolia's Ganbaatar Gan Erdene but made a remarkable comeback after losing the first round to win the bout 4-1.

Both the boxers will play their quarter-final bout on Tuesday, as per a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) press release.

Ajay Kumar (63.5kg) and Ankush (71kg) will begin their campaign in the U-22 category later today.

Late on Saturday, Jatin (57kg), Sagar Jakhar (60kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg) also entered the next round. Jatin and Yashwardhan won their bouts with an identical 5-0 win while Sagar received a walkover from his opponent Leong Brandon of Singapore.

On Monday, 11 boxers will be in action in their respective youth categories with Laxmi (50kg), Tamanna (54kg), Yatri Patel (57kg) and Shrusthi Sathe (63kg) in women's category, while Brijesh Tamta (48kg), Jitesh (54kg), Sagar Jakhar (69kg), Sumit (67kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Hemant Sangwan (86kg) and Lakshay Rathi (+92kg) in men's category.

The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 50-member India squad for the ongoing prestigious tournament, which has been witnessing high-voltage action with the presence of 390-plus boxers from more than 24 countries, fighting for the medals across 25 weight categories.

The finals for the youth and U-22 categories will be played on May 6 and 7 respectively.

