Ashes: Security heightened for Adelaide Test after Bondi beach shooting

Adelaide, Dec 16 Authorities have announced heightened security measures for the third Ashes Test match between Australia and England at Adelaide Oval, set to begin on Wednesday, after shooting attacks at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

South Australia State Premier Peter Malinauskas confirmed that additional protocols, including the presence of rifle-armed police, will be in place around the venue.

“Given the events that have occurred in Sydney, there will be additional protocols put in place at Adelaide Oval. This is done only as a precautionary measure, but it is appropriate that we are in an increasing sense of alertness just at the moment,” Malinauskas was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

The attacks, carried out by two men during a Jewish celebration at Bondi Beach, left 15 people dead and several injured. The assailants were quickly apprehended, with one killed and the other in critical condition in the hospital.

In response to the tragedy, South Australia Police Commissioner Grant Stevens confirmed that specially trained security-response officers, equipped with rifles, will be deployed around the Adelaide Oval during the match.

“There's a balance between the concern about police officers carrying rifles in and about the community, balanced with the need for us to be able to effectively respond to an event, should an event occur, and these officers are specifically trained for that purpose,” he stated.

Despite the increased security presence, there is currently no evidence indicating a heightened threat to the cricket match or other community gatherings.

In a joint statement, Cricket Australia (CA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had expressed shock and sorrow over the Bondi Beach attack.

"All of our thoughts are with the victims, their friends and families, the Jewish community and the people of Australia at this deeply distressing time. Our condolences go out to all those affected,” the statement read.

As a mark of respect, a moment of silence will be observed before the match, and players from both teams will wear black armbands in tribute to those affected by the violence.

Australia are currently leading the five-match series 2-0, and will be looking to retain the Ashes urn with a win in the third Test.

