Asia Road Racing Championship: Honda Racing India riders set for Round 5 in China

Zhuhai [China], November 2 : As the 2023 Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) approaches its penultimate round, all eyes are on the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team as they gear up for Round 5 of the championship at Zhuhai International Circuit in China.

Following a strong performance in the previous round of the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), the team has accumulated a total of 21 points to date.

In Round 4, which took place at the challenging Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia, Kavin Quintal demonstrated his determination and prowess in the Asia Production 250cc class (AP250 class) Race 2. Kavin crossed the chequered line at the 14th position securing 2 crucial championship points for the IDEMITSU Honda India Racing team. His teammate, Mohsin Paramban, also delivered a noteworthy performance by finishing the race in 19th place, according to a release.

Yogesh Mathur, Director Sales & Marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, stated, "The Honda Racing India team is displaying remarkable dedication and progress with each race. We eagerly anticipate our riders, Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban, to deliver outstanding performances over the weekend. The Zhuhai International Street Circuit in China is renowned for its technical challenges and is expected to test the skills and mettle of our riders."

Kavin Quintal expressed his excitement. "I'm thrilled to be racing at the Zhuhai International Street Circuit in China. The competition in Asia Road Racing Championship is intense, but our recent performance in Indonesia has given me the confidence to push harder. I'm ready to give my best and aim for a podium finish in Round 5."

