Asian Team Squash: India men's team goes down to Pakistan in quarterfinals

Dalian (China), June 14 The India men's team lost to Pakistan 1-2 in the quarterfinals of the Asian Team Squash Championships here on Friday, while the women went down to South Korea 3-0 in their must-win final group A match to also go out of medal contention.

Velavan Senthilkumar recorded the day’s lone Indian victory, beating Nasir Iqbal after Rahul Baitha lost to Md Asim Khan, but Noor Zaman clinched it for multiple-time champions Pakistan with a straight-game win over Suraj Kumar Chand.

The Indian teams will vie for classification spots.

India results:

Men (quarterfinals): Pakistan bt India 2-1 (Md Asim Khan bt Rahul Baitha 11-3, 11-4, 11-9; Nasir Iqbal lost to Velavan Senthilkumar 5-11, 7-11, 6-11; Noor Zaman bt Suraj Kumar Chand 11-8, 11-8, 11-6).

Women (Pool A league match): India lost to South Korea 0-3 (Pooja Arthi Raghu lost to Hwayeong Eum 5-11, 5-11, 8-11; Rathika Suthanthira Seelan lost to Ming Yeong Heo 4-11,12-10, 7-11,6-11; Sunita Patel lost to Chaewon Song 12-10, 8-11,14-12, 7-11, 7-11).

