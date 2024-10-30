Athletes and officials of MYAS & SAI take a unity pledge to reaffirm their commitment to the nation

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and acting Director General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday administered a pledge to over 1500 athletes and officials of Ministry of Sports and SAI to mark the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), according to SAI Media's press release.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated each year on October 31 to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary and honouring his role in uniting India. The day was initiated by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to promote the nation's commitment to unity and symbolise India's goal to lead globally by the year 2047.

To mark the occasion, over 1500 athletes, coaches, support staff and officials from 24 National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) across India, members of SAI Head Office and Union Sports Ministry in New Delhi took the Unity pledge online and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

