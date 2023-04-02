Athletics: Kenyan, Ethiopian runners win at 2023 Xiamen Marathon

Xiamen (China), April 2 Kenyan Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba claimed the men's title, while Meseret Abebayehu Alemu from Ethiopia took the women's gold in the 2023 Xiamen Marathon on Sunday.

Kipchumba, who was not leading in the early phase of the race, clocked a time of two hours, eight minutes and four seconds to cross the finishing line first, reports Xinhua.

"This is my first time competing in Xiamen Marathon. The race impressed me with the number of racers and the enthusiastic spectators," Kipchumba said. "I kept my pace in the early stages of the race, and begin to speed up at the end, this is my strategy."

Lencho Tesfaye Anbesa from Ethiopia and Omar Ait Chitachen from Morocco took the silver and bronze medals in 2:08:29 and 2:08:59 respectively.

The women's title went to Ethiopia's Alemu who clocked 2:24:42, while Gladys Chesir Kiptagelai from Kenya finished second in 2:25:51. Guteni Shone Imana, also from Ethiopia, took the bronze in 2:25:58.

As one of China's top marathons, the 2023 Xiamen Marathon has attracted 35,000 contestants.

The Xiamen Marathon gained the World Athletics Elite Platinum Label in 2021, becoming the second Chinese marathon race to win this label after the Shanghai Marathon.

