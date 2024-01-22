Australian Open: Noskova moves into quarterfinals after Svitolina retires

Melbourne, Jan 22 Czech teenager Linda Noskova advanced into the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of her career after Ukraine's Elina Svitolina was forced to retire from her fourth-round match on Monday trailing 3-0 in the first set.

After losing a marathon opening game spanning seven deuces, Svitolina advanced on a short ball early in the second game and pulled up gingerly after a forehand; when she went down 2-0, she called for a medical time-out, indicating to the physio she’d pinched something in her lower back, Australia Open reports.

She received treatment, but lost the next game and teared up as she realised she couldn’t continue, retiring at the net where she was hugged by the Czech teen.

"I got a spasm, or I don't know exactly what it is, but like shooting pain in the first game, the last two points. Yeah, couldn't do anything. Completely locked my back. Just very sad, of course," Svitolina told reporters.

Noskova, the world No.50 who stunned top seed Iga Swiatek in the previous round, advanced to a quarterfinal showdown with Dayana Yastremska, who has reached her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 7-6,(8-6), 6-4 upset over 18th seed Victoria Azarenka.

