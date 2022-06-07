Avinash Sable credits Sports Ministry's support after creating a national record in Diamond League Rabat

New Delhi, June 7 The Sports ministry facilitated the travel of 3000m steeplechase runner Avinash Sable from Colorado Springs to Rabat, where he created a new national record.

The ministry got in touch with the Indian Embassy in the United States to assist Sable in procuring the Moroccan visa.

Sable, a Tokyo Olympian, clocked a time of 8 minutes 12.48 seconds to create the national record in the men's 3000m steeplechase event at the Diamond League 2022 in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday. He is now looking forward to the World Championship in Oregon and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

"I am happy the Diamond League event turned out great and I get a huge amount of confidence when I perform well. I really hope to compete in one more competition before the World Championship in Oregon, to test myself further," Sable spoke to Sports Authority of India from Rabat.

"Of course, I'm looking forward to giving a really good performance in Oregon and the Commonwealth Games."

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) had agreed in providing Sable financial assistance under TOPS towards the air tickets for his travel to Rabat to compete at the Diamond League in Rabat. In the Paris 2024 Olympics cycle, Sable was included in TOPS in December 2021. He has to date, got the support of Rs 6.02 lakh in the current Olympic cycle under TOPS.

"SAI has not only helped me a lot but also every athlete, giving the perfect training exposure and adhering to whatever we need, be it coaching or equipment," Sable stated.

"TOPS sanctioned my trip here and I'm more than grateful. Our Government is supporting sports a lot."

Sable has been training at the Colorado Springs since April 15 under Scott Simmons, India's middle and long-distance foreign coach. After he was confirmed to participate in the Diamond League, SAI with help from MEA helped him to secure his visa for Morocco owing to the limited time in which he had to travel for competition. The training has been funded under Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC).

"It was great moving to the Colorado Springs and getting amazing training partners in Hillary Bor (American 3000m steeplechase athlete), Paul Chelimo (Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist in 5000m), and others," he said. "I interact with them during the training sessions about races and learn about their experiences.

"Training wise, I'm trying different workouts under Scott Simmons sir and they have also benefited my endurance," Avinash Sable added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor