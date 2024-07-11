Ben Stokes takes 200th Test wicket, joins Sobers, Kallis in unique club of all-rounders

London, July 11 England all-rounder and captain Ben Stokes has reached the milestone of 200 Test wickets and in the process became only the third player in the history of the game to achieve the double of 200 wickets and 6000 runs. Stokes reached this milestone by dismissing Kirk McKenzie in the second innings of the first Test match against West Indies at the Lord's on Thursday.

Stokes thus joined the exclusive club of three cricketers to claim 200 wickets and score 6000 runs in Tests. The other two players who share this unique record are Sri Garfield Sobers of the West Indies and Jacques Kallis of South Africa.

The England captain on Thursday also claimed the wicket of Mikyle Louis, taking his tally to 201 wickets. Earlier, he had scored four runs in England's first innings of 371 all out, taking his tally to 6320.

Gary Sobers was the first player to reach the milestone, taking 235 wickets and scoring 8032 runs. Jacques Kallis achieved 13289 runs and 292 wickets in his iconic career.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor