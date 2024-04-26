Bengal Pro T20 League to kick off from June 11

New Delhi, April 26 The inaugural edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League is set to kick off on June 11 in Kolkata as 8 teams get ready to showcase their talent on the big stage.

The league is conceptualised on the lines of the IPL involving 8 franchise teams in both the men's and women's categories. The tournament will be played from June 11 to 28.

The men's matches will begin on June 11 at Eden Gardens and women's game shall start on June 12 at the Jadavpur University, Salt Lake Campus Ground. Each team will play against each other once.

The first day of the league will see only 1 men's match in the evening and the women's fixture will begin on the next day with two matches being played every day from there on.

Servotech Power Systems Ltd, which has been recently onboarded as the franchise owner for one of the teams in the Bengal Pro T20 League, is excited to start their stint in the sports arena. "We are thrilled to step into the realm of sports through the Bengal Pro T20 League. This venture not only signifies our commitment to excellence in the EV charging and renewable energy sectors but also underscores our aspiration to emerge as a prominent figure in the world of sports," Rishabh Bhatia, the Marketing Head of Servotech Power Systems Ltd said in a statement.

