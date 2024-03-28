Bengaluru Torpedoes Academy recognised as Volleyball centre of Excellence in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 28 : The Bengaluru Torpedoes Volleyball Academy in India was officially recognised as a Volleyball Centre of Excellence in the country as the FIVB and Bengaluru Torpedoes signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Situated within the esteemed Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, the Bengaluru Torpedoes volleyball academy will serve as a hub for promoting volleyball, further amplifying its development and outreach endeavours.

The MoU symbolises a shared dedication to cultivating talent, strengthening grassroots initiatives, and enhancing the societal significance of volleyball regionally and globally. The partnership between the FIVB and Bengaluru Torpedoes will also facilitate a range of initiatives, including high performance and grassroots activities, mass participation programmes, and knowledge exchange, and collaborative projects geared towards enhancing athlete development. This will be achieved through quality sports science and medical services, alongside coaching and officiating.

Steve Tutton, the FIVB Head of Technical and Development, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Bengaluru Torpedoes Volleyball Academy in our mission to foster volleyball development. Together, we will leverage our expertise to implement innovative programmes and initiatives that will propel the sport to new heights."

Vishal Jaison, spokesperson for Bengaluru Torpedoes, conveyed his enthusiasm for the partnership and commented: "This collaboration with the FIVB underscores our commitment to nurturing volleyball excellence from grassroots levels. By joining forces, we aim to expand opportunities for aspiring athletes and promote volleyball as an inclusive sport for all."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor