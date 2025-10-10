Bethell dismisses talk of rivalry with Ollie Pope, says ‘fire in me’ ahead of Ashes tour

New Delhi, Oct 10 Jacob Bethell insists there is no rivalry between him and Ollie Pope as England prepare for this winter’s Ashes tour of Australia, instead focusing on making the most of any opportunity that comes his way.

Pope, who batted at No. 3 during England’s home series draw against India, was preferred ahead of Bethell for much of the summer. The 21-year-old, however, featured in the final Test at No. 6 in place of injured captain Ben Stokes, and could now be in line to challenge for a top-order role after Harry Brook replaced Pope as England’s Test vice-captain.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) Awards, Bethell said there was no tension between the two. “Me and Popey get on great, I wouldn't really call it a rivalry — there's a lot of talk of outside noise, but it doesn't really filter into the camp,” he said.

“I get on really well with Popey, we practise really well together. He's obviously the batter in contention for that No. 3 spot. He's got that spot, and he's done unbelievably well. That team is pretty special at the moment, so if I get a chance, I will be looking to take it with both hands.”

Bethell, who scored three half-centuries in last winter’s Test series win in New Zealand and registered his maiden professional ton in the ODI series against South Africa in September, said playing in the Ashes would fulfil a lifelong dream.

“I remember watching [The Ashes] on TV and just seeing the sheer intensity of it all and being really driven towards it. It would be a dream come true to play in it,” he said.

Reflecting on his year, Bethell admitted it had not been his most consistent season but one that had fueled his determination. “From a personal point of view, I think I would have dreamed up a better season, but there have been performances I've been really happy with. That has lit a fire in me, and I'm looking to build on that. I will try my best [to get in the Test team], but what happens with that will happen,” he added.

Meanwhile, new Test vice-captain Harry Brook said he was looking forward to working alongside Stokes, who is recovering from a shoulder injury that ended his summer early. “With Stokesy, I don't think I'm going to have to do much. I'll be there every step of the way, but I'm not expecting to do too much if I'm being honest,” Brook said.

On his own leadership role, Brook added, “I feel it's natural. I feel like it's the way I train, the way I carry myself, the way I do things.”

Brook will lead England’s white-ball side on their upcoming tour of New Zealand from October 18, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs, before attention turns to the Ashes, which begins in Perth on November 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor