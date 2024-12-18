BFI, CPBL launch six-team Pro International Basketball League to be held in January 2025

New Delhi, Dec 18 The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has finally fulfilled its long-cherished wish to launch a professional league in the country to speed up the development of talented hoopsters. The BFI has now joined hands with Captains Professional Basketball Pvt Ltd (CPBL) to launch the Pro International Basketball League (InBL PRO U-25). The launch of the initiative to transform Indian basketball by creating superior opportunities was announced at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The league is set to commence on January 15, 2025, with six teams fighting for the championship. Post commencement, one game will be played each day, culminating with the final four games in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of March 2025. The player will go in for auction on January 9, 2025, which will also feature international talent from countries like the USA, Australia, New Zealand, and others.

The Key stakeholders present at the launch included Aadhav Arjuna, President, BFI, Kulvinder Singh Gill, Secretary General, BFI, Chengalraya Naidu, Treasurer, BFI, Rupinder Brar, Founder and Chairman, INBL Pro, Abhisek Yash Tyagi, Founder and Co-Chairman, INBL Pro, Dushyant Khanna, Founder and Director, INBL Pro and Parveen Batish, CEO, INBL Pro.

The INBL PRO features six franchises and will bring together some of the best young talents from India and the world. Each team will consist of 12 players, plus three development players for training purposes. Each team will include six Indian under-25 players and six international stars. Ensuring top-tier training and development, the league will feature 12 international coaches and six Indian assistant coaches.

Speaking on the occasion, BFI President Aadhav Arjuna said, "The INBL PRO U-25 is a significant initiative that will raise the standards of Indian basketball.

Kulvinder Singh Gill, Secretary General, Basketball Federation of India, added, "This league will elevate the game in India by creating never-seen-before opportunities for India’s young talent to learn, grow, and compete at a professional level. With international players and coaches, the Indian players will be able to get unmatched experiences that will set them for the global stage."

INDIAN PANTHERS IN NEW ZEALAND LEAGUE

Meanwhile, Justin Nelson, Commissioner of the New Zealand National Basketball League (NZ NBL), has awarded INBL a franchise, the Indian Panthers, to allow Indian talent an international platform in the NZ NBL, one of the world’s top 10 leagues. As a part of this, the top 10-12 Indian players will live and train in Auckland, New Zealand, and represent India for five months in the league, competing against other professional teams weekly in high-level international games.

The Panthers will also provide Indian players with much-needed exposure to advanced training methodologies, game preparation, and strategy in one of the most competitive basketball environments. It is a first-of-its-kind opportunity for Indian players to hone their skills globally.

Rupinder Brar, Founder and Chairman of INBL Pro, said, "InBL Pro has created aspirational pathways for Indian players to play at the highest level while inspiring the next generation of players. We want to make basketball matter more in India and InBL Pro offers players a chance to compete at a high level, while also entertaining fans with the sport's fast-paced and dynamic nature."

"InBL Pro U-25 is all about development, entertainment and global exposure. By taking it international with players, coaches, and venues, we are setting a new benchmark for professional basketball in India. It is a leap towards integrating U25 Indian players into the global basketball ecosystem," said Parveen Batish, CEO of INBL Pro.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor