BGT: Hazlewood returns as Cummins reveals Australia XI for Brisbane Test

Brisbane, Dec 13 Australia captain Pat Cummins has confirmed key pacer Josh Hazlewood will return from injury for the crucial third Test against India, starting on Saturday at the Gabba.

Hazlewood has been battling a side injury and was forced to miss out as Australia levelled the five-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at 1-1 with a decisive 10-wicket victory in the second Test in Adelaide.

Cummins confirmed Scott Boland would make way for Hazlewood at the Gabba.

"Josh comes back in... had no hiccups. Had a really good bowl yesterday, had another good bowl in Adelaide a few days previous. Him and the medical team are super confident," Cummins told reporters in Brisbane on Friday.

Hazlewood coming in for Boland is the only change to the home side's XI that beat India by 10 wickets in Adelaide to level the series at 1-1.

Cummins said it was difficult to leave Boland out of the XI, though he expects the right-armer to play a part at some stage later in the series.

"It's tough, he (Boland) was fantastic in Adelaide. He's unfortunately spent a fair bit of time on the bench over the past 18 months. And whenever he's played, he's been fantastic. A shame for Scotty, but still a fair bit to play out this series. I would be surprised if he doesn't get another crack at some point."

The match at the Gabba is crucial for both sides, with Australia and India still in contention for next year's ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord's and needing a string of positive results over the remainder of the series to cement their place in the one-off Test.

Australia XI for third Test: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

