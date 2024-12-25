BGT: 'It all sort of worked out on that one day', Boland recalls his dream MCG debut

New Delhi, Dec 25 On the verge of playing the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia seamer Scott Boland recalled the six-wicket haul he took on debut at the iconic venue, saying it was a day where everything worked out to perfection.

In the 2021 Boxing Day Test, Boland picked a whirlwind 6-7 as Australia blew away England by an innings and 14 runs to win the match and retain the Ashes. "It’s funny. All I wanted to do from when I was growing up was play Test cricket, and then I was walking off at lunch, and I was like, ‘Geez, I’m glad it’s done’.

"I thought it was going to be a bit of a slog that day. I still can’t believe it, really. I only bowled 24 balls or something like that. I guess it was all those years I’d put in playing for Victoria on wickets out there that weren’t in my favour as much. It all sort of worked out on that one day," said Boland to The Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday.

Boland comes into Australia’s playing eleven after Josh Hazlewood suffered a series-ending calf injury. He previously played the Adelaide Test against India, where he picked five wickets as Australia won by ten wickets.

"I’d love to play every game. But I’m comfortable with my position in the squad. I know that in front of me are three of the best fast bowlers Australia’s ever had. Test cricket is hard on your body. I feel like there’s always going to be a bit of natural rotation through people picking up little niggles or just a bit sore from having bowled a lot.

"Last year was a bit of a one-off where those three guys got through seven Tests in a row unscathed. It shows how good they are. They were giving themselves extra days off by bowling teams out so quickly," he added.

Boland signed off by explaining how his preparation to bowl begins before he is handed the ball in the match. "I’m someone who can’t afford to bowl any bad ball. My bowling coach for Victoria for a long time was (sometime Australian quickie) Mick Lewis. He always harped on about not having any warm-up balls at the start of a spell.

"I’m someone who likes to bowl a bit during the lunchbreak or at tea, just to make sure that if I’m bowling, I’m ready to go. You might see I always run through my run-up before I start my spell. That’s just to make sure that my run-up speed is up to speed and I feel comfortable when I’m running in for the first ball.

“I think I’ve played 11 Tests now. I just want to play as many as I can. Whatever opportunities come up, wherever they might be in the world, I just want to be ready to go. I’ve loved the last three years playing for Australia and I want to keep going for as long as I can," he said.

