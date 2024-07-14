Bhavtegh shoots near perfect to surge into contention at Porpetto Junior Shotgun World Cup

New Delhi, July 14 Bhavtegh Singh Gill had a near perfect first day of qualification in the men’s skeet event at the on-going International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Porpetto, Italy, shooting down 74 of the first 75 targets to end the day in sole third spot in a 68-strong field.

They all come back on Monday to complete the two final qualification rounds before the top six head into the final.

India have so far picked one one bronze in the competition, courtesy Sabeera Haris in the women’s trap.

Two Americans Benjamin Keller and Jordan Sapp were leading the junior men’s skeet at this stage with perfect scores of 75 each. Bhavtegh’s only miss was in the first round. His compatriots Zoravar Bedi (69) and Munek Battula (66) were further down the standings in 25th and 47th spots respectively.

Vanshika Tiwari was the best Indian on show in women’s skeet, shooting a score of 67 to occupy 14th spot to stay in contention. Sanjana Sood shot 66 to take 19th while Zahra Deesawala’s 60 gave her 39th position in the standings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor