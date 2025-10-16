Bhupendra Patel lauds Ahmedabad's 2030 CWG bid as 'proud moment for Gujarat and India'

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 16 : Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed pride after Ahmedabad was recommended as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, calling it a historic milestone towards making the city the "Sporting Capital of India."

"A proud moment for Gujarat and India! Ahmedabad has been recommended as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games by the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport. This historic milestone advances our vision of making Ahmedabad the Sporting Capital of India. Heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to India's global sporting excellence," Bhupenra Patel said in a post on X.

The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport on Wednesday announced that it has recommended Ahmedabad as the host city for the Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held in 2030.

Ahmedabad will now be put forward for full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision to be made at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26, 2025, according to a press release from the official Commonwealth Games website.

The recommendation follows a rigorous evaluation process by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee, which assessed candidate cities on multiple parameters, including technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth values.

Framed under the organisation's 'Games Reset' principles, designed to encourage innovation and collaboration, both Ahmedabad (India) and Abuja (Nigeria) submitted compelling proposals showcasing their readiness and vision to host the Games.

The recommendation represents a landmark moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. With Glasgow 2026 fast approaching and promising to deliver a 'wow factor' for athletes and fans alike, today's recommendation provides an exciting platform for the Centenary Games and beyond, offering long-term stability and momentum.

India, the most populous nation in the Commonwealth, boasts a proud sporting history and a strong record of success at the Commonwealth Games, finishing fourth on the medal table at Birmingham 2022. Amdavad's proposal emphasises India's commitment to the values of the Commonwealth and its capacity to stage a Games that reflects the scale and diversity of modern sport.

In addition, given the impressive and ambitious submission from Nigeria, the Commonwealth Sport Executive Board has agreed to develop a strategy to support and accelerate Nigeria's hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034. This decision supports Commonwealth Sport's strategic commitment to secure the future Games pipeline and to host a Games in Africa.

