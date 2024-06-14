Borussia Dortmund announce Mats Hummels will leave club as free agent

Dortmund, June 14 Germany's veteran centre-back Mats Hummels will leave Borussia Dortmund upon the end of his contract after having been with the club for 13 years, including two different stints with the Black and Yellow.

The club and the player took to social media to announce the departure of the 35-year-old two weeks after the side lost the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

“Borussia Dortmund and Mats Hummels will part ways. The German defender has spent more than thirteen years at the club and left a significant mark having won two Bundesliga titles and DFB-Pokals with the club among numerous other achievements. We are grateful for the successful run we had together,” read the statement posted by the club on X.

It was reported that Hummels and head coach Edin Turzic had a falling out which led to a verbal altercation between the two just days before the final and Hummels made it clear that he would not be extending his contract if Terzic was to remain in charge.

The club announced Terzic’s decision to leave the club just a day before Hummels’ departure.

“A total of more than 13 years in Black and Yellow are coming to an end. Established as a professional, we celebrated major titles together and experienced an unforgettable time with BVB. The shared moments will last forever. And we will always be Borussia fans...Thank you for everything!” read the statement posted by Hummels on his Instagram account.

With the Head Coach and their two most experienced veterans Hummels and Marco Reus now having left the club, a new era beckons for the Yellow and Black as they will look towards a younger side to guide the team in the coming years. According to reports former Dortmund player and current assistant coach, Nuri Sahin is the frontrunner in BVB’s hunt for their next manager.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor