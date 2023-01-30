Boxer Tamanna Beniwal looking to win 4th medal in Khelo India Youth Games

New Delhi, Jan 30 One of the star performers of the Khelo India Youth Games over the years, boxer Tamanna Beniwal is hoping to continue her dominance in the upcoming edition in Madhya Pradesh as well.

Tamanna hails from Haryana which has produced some of the best boxers in the country for many years and the trend still carries on.

The boxer, who trains at the Bhiwani Boxing Club and the SAI centre in Rohtak, is set for competition in the 50kg category at the KIYG 2022. She has won three medals so far in the Youth Games silver in Pune 2018, gold in Guwahati 2019 and gold in Panchkula 2021.

"I have trained hard for the KIYG Madhya Pradesh and I am prepared to perform in the best way," a confident Tamanna was quoted as saying by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), a day ahead of the start of the boxing events at the Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking about the Khelo India movement, she added, "Khelo India is a great endeavour started by the Government and lots of sports and athletes from the grassroots are getting encouragement." Tamanna, who started boxing in 2014, became a part of the Khelo India scholarship scheme in 2017 after she won gold in the 1st sub junior girls' nationals in Nagpur that year.

Following that, she made her mark internationally, recently winning gold at the 2022 Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan. She also won a bronze medal at her first Youth World Championships outing in November 2022 in La Nucia, Spain. Tamanna had also won two silver medals in the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships in earlier years.

Inspired by her uncle, 2008 Olympics bronze medallist Vijender Singh as well as her cousin and fellow boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, Tamanna has just one aim in mind going ahead. "I want to give India a medal in the Olympics and that is my only aim," the Bhiwani girl mentioned".

The Boxing events at Khelo India Youth Games Madhya Pradesh take place from January 31 to February 4. The matches will be held at the TT Nagar Stadium, Bhopal.

