Bremen shock Bayern in Bundesliga

Berlin, Jan 22 Defending champions Bayern Munich suffered a costly loss in the Bundesliga's title race after Mitchell Weiser's sole goal secured Werder Bremen a 1-0 road victory.

The Bavarians took the reins from the kick-off, but Bremen defended well and posed more threat as Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had to be on guard twice on Sunday night, reports Xinhua.

Bayern saw Leroy Sane's long-range effort just wide with 23 minutes into the game. Two minutes later, the visitors thought they had broken the deadlock but Justin Njinmah's goal was disallowed due to a foregone foul play.

Both sides came close in the closing stages of the first half, as Bremen keeper Michael Zetterer had to deny Dayot Upamecano while Romano Schmid pulled over the target from a promising position.

The visitors opened the scoring at the hour mark when Weiser shrugged off Alphonso Davies before drilling the ball into the roof of the net.

Bayern pressed frenetically for a goal but couldn't do any damage as Sane and Harry Kane failed to beat Zetterer.

Mathys Tel had the golden chance to level the scores in the dying seconds, but Zetterer tipped the header to the right post to ensure Werder's first victory over Bayern since September 2008.

With the result, second-place Bayern sits seven points adrift from front-runners Bayer Leverkusen, while Bremen stays in the 13th.

"It is a deserved win for Bremen because for 70 minutes we didn't play like a team that plays for the championship. We allowed too many counterattacks and left them too much space in the first half. This defeat is a big setback for us," said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

In the other match, Augsburg bounced back from one goal down to clinch a 2-1 victory, thanks to second-half goals from Phillip Tietz and Arne Engels.

