"Brings more responsibilities on your shoulder....": Indian hockey players Jarmanpreet, Sanjay on getting Arjuna Award

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], January 3 : After being conferred with the Arjuna Award by the central government, Indian hockey stars Jarmanpreet Singh and Sanjay Kumar said that more responsibilities and motivation come to a player when they get conferred with national awards and they will continue playing good hockey and working harder for their country.

Indian men's hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and women's hockey team captain Salima Tete have been awarded Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024.

Speaking toin Rourkela, Jarmanpreet and Sanjay, who are playing in the ongoing Hockey India League (HIL) for Delhi SG Pipers and Kalinga Lancers respectively, expressed their happiness on their accomplishment.

Jarmanpreet said to ANI, "It is the dream of an athlete to receive the Arjuna award and when you get to know that you are going to receive this, it is very exciting. It also brings more responsibilities on your shoulders when you get a national award. I am very happy"

https://x.com/ANI/status/1875167151814005168

Sanjay also said tothat his family and friends have offered him a lot of support in his career.

"Then came the village coaches, the Chandigarh Hockey Academy, I kept getting support as I rose to the Indian national camp. I would like to give credit to the Indian hockey team because we performed very well in the Olympics and won medals...This award will motivate me to work harder and win more medals for the country."

https://x.com/ANI/status/1875152352430485925

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar have been awarded the prestigious Khel Ratna, according to a statement by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports on Thursday announced the National Sports Awards 2024.

"Today, the Government of India has announced the names of players, coaches, universities and institutions in various categories for the National Sports Awards - 2024. This is not just an award, it is an honour for your tireless hard work and for giving the country a moment of pride. I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all of you. May you continue to make the nation proud and keep making your invaluable contribution in taking the country forward in the field of sports.

Indian chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal and athlete Jyothi Yarraji have also been conferred with Arjuna Awards.

Para athletes Preeti Pal, Jeevanji Deepthi, Ajeet Singh, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Hokato Sema, Simran, and Navdeep will also receive Arjuna Awards.

Olympic medalists Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh and Para-Olympic shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis have also been awarded with Arjuna Awards.

Former Dempo FC and East Bengal head coach Armando Agnelo Colaco was also awarded with Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category.

The awardees will receive their awards from President Droupadi Murmu at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor