Brook could go on to get very close to Root and his records, says Cook

New Delhi, Nov 29 Former England captain Alastair Cook has backed Harry Brook to get very close to Joe Root’s batting record and become England's greatest-ever Test batter after his unbeaten 132 rescued England on Day Two of the first Test against New Zealand at Christchurch.

Brook was dropped four times while smashing an unbeaten 132 – his seventh Test hundred. He also shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 151 with Ollie Pope, who hit 77, as England ended the second day on 29 runs behind New Zealand’s first-innings total of 348.

"Apart from his ridiculous amount of talent, I love his set-up. His head and his hands are in a fantastic position right under his eyes. Your eyes are absolutely vital for batting and if your hands are under there, it gives a really good indication of where you can play from," said Cook to TNT Sports on Friday.

"One of the great things about Harry Brook is he doesn’t ever seem to have to play himself in. From ball one it’s like he’s been at the crease from 20/30 balls. The greatest I played with was Joe Root, even though he always took 15, 10 balls to get in."

"(Brook) looks like he’s settled straight away and that’s why he’s had such a fantastic start to his Test career because he seems to be able to adapt to the conditions straight away. To score 2,000 runs in only your 22nd Test match, averaging 60 is extraordinary, and I think this guy could go on to get very close to Joe Root and his records."

Former pacer Steven Finn said he was impressed with how Brook pulled England out of a tough position. "It’s his range of gears that’s so impressive. His ability to play the defensive strokes and read the situation. Then, when he wants to assert himself back on the situation he can pick the loose balls."

"He’s really selective about the way he goes after them. He’s so still at the crease that he can just wait to see it in his area and then he decides to play the shot," he added.

Cook also thought England made a conscious choice to move away from their ultra-aggressive style in Christchurch. "It is 'Bazball' mark two. England are definitely playing the situation far better than they have done in the past. The criticism so far of the side is that one play fits all conditions."

"Actually today, it was really tough batting conditions early on. Ben Duckett never leaves the ball but today there were some examples of him leaving the ball. He left one ball per Test match in the Ashes. Today, he left five. Soaking up the conditions, the pressure the New Zealand guys were putting him under," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor