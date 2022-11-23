Campos Racing completes 2023 FIA F2 season driver line-up with Kush Maini

Kush Maini is an Indian rising talent who has made excellent progress in recent seasons at the highest level of the single-seater feeder series. Maini will drive a Campos Racing-entered Dallara F2 car alongside the previously announced Ralph Boschung.

Campos Racing are delighted to announce that Kush Maini will join their driver line-up for the 2023 FIA Formula 2 Championship season at the wheel of one of their Dallara F2 2018 cars. Kush will join the previously announced Ralph Boschung securing a lineup with a great mix of experience, new blood and driving skills.

Maini was born in Bangalore (India) on 22 September 2000 and made his single-seater racing debut in 2016 by competing in the Italian F4 Championship. Maini rapidly showed his talent as he managed to step onto the podium on his season debut. The Indian talent was then Vice-Champion in the 2020 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship with 3 wins and 12 podiums to his name. He entered the 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship season with promising results as he also visited the podium.Kush becomes the second Maini to take part in the FIA Formula 2 with Campos Racing as his elder brother Arjun joined the Spanish-based racing team for selected rounds back in 2019.

Both Boschung and Maini will carry out FIA Formula 2's post-season collective testing in Abu Dhabi on 23-25 November in preparation for the 2023 season.

Adrian Campos (Campos Racing Team Principal): "On behalf of Campos Racing, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Kush (Maini). He is a very committed, professional racing driver with a great work capacity, so we expect he will be able to complete a strong rookie season next year. He carried out some strong performances in FIA Formula 3 this season and hopefully he will make further improvements in the ultra-competitive FIA F2 Championship."

Kush Maini (Campos Racing Driver of FIA formula 2): "Super happy to be joining campos racing team! I've spent some time with the team at their workshop and really enjoyed the atmosphere and the professionalism, looking forward to the 3-day test at Abu Dhabi to officially start our relationship together! I would like to thank Mumbai Falcons, Omega Seiki Mobility and JK Racing for all their support"

