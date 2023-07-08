Canada Open: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen storm into semifinals

Calgary [Canada], July 8 : Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing Canada Open on Friday.

In her match, the two-time Olympic medalist, Sindhu overcame Gao Fang Jie of China 21-13, 21-7 in two straight games.

In the semifinal, Sindhu will face the first-seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. She has won 14 matches and lost nine against the Japanese.

In his match, Lakshya Sen, the 2022 Commonwealth Games medalist, overcame Germany's Julien Carragi 21-8, 17-21, 21-10.

The Indian was off to a good start, winning the first game. He stumbled in the second game, which was a competitive one. However, Lakshya maintained his composure to win the final game in a one-sided manner and seal his final four position.

In the semis, Lakshya will face Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.

The Canada Open competition started on July 4 and will end on July 9.

