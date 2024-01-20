CBA Roundup: Guangdong beat Beijing, Liaoning defeat Fujian in CBA

Guangzhou, Jan 20 Tremont Waters scored 28 points as Guangdong beat Beijing 104-87, while Liaoning defeated Fujian 89-75 to pocket the fourth consecutive win in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on Friday

Waters hit two 3-pointers to gift Guangdong a 12-3 run and the home side enjoyed a 26-12 lead in the first quarter. Steven Adams stood out for Beijing in the second quarter but Guangdong held their advantage to lead 50-38 into halftime, reported Xinhua.

After the break, Beijing had managed to cut the deficit to only one point, only to see Guangdong storm to a 14-3 run to clinch the victory.

"It was not an easy game for us as several players could not play due to injuries and illness, but we managed to win the game with our fighting spirit," said Guangdong coach Du Feng.

