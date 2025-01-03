CM Nayab Singh Saini congratulates Haryana athletes selected for Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award

Bahadurgarh (Haryana) [India], January 3 : Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated all the players from Haryana who were selected for the Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards.

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar were awarded the prestigious Khel Ratna.

The record-breaking shooter, Manu hails from Haryana. She scripted history in the Paris 2024 Olympics by claiming two bronze medals in the Summer Games. Manu became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal and the first athlete to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics for India.

Speaking to reporters, Nayab Saini told reporters, "I congratulate all the sportspersons from Haryana who have been selected for the Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards."

Indian men's hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and women's hockey team captain Salima Tete have been awarded Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024. The Indian men's hockey team secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Paris Olympics.

Indian chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal and athlete Jyothi Yarraji have also been conferred with Arjuna Awards.

Para athletes Preeti Pal, Jeevanji Deepthi, Ajeet Singh, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Hokato Sema, Simran, and Navdeep will also receive Arjuna Awards.

Olympic medalists Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh and Para-Olympic shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis have also been awarded with Arjuna Awards.

Former Dempo FC and East Bengal head coach Armando Agnelo Colaco was also awarded with Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category.

The awardees will receive their awards from President Droupadi Murmu at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor