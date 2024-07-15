Copa America: Messi-less Argentina beat Colombia to clinch record-breaking 16th title

Miami, July 15 Argentina have successfully defended their Copa America trophy with a 1-0 win over Colombia in the finals of the tournament at the Hard Rock Stadium to win the coveted title for record-breaking 16th time and its fourth in a row.

In a game where Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi injured his ankle and had to be subbed off in the second half of the game, La Albiceleste dug deep and held off their feisty opponents until extra-time where Golden Boot winner Lautaro Martinez scored his fifth and most important goal of the season to hand his side the victory.

This was Argentina’s third Major tournament trophy in a row (2021 Copa America, 2022 FIFA World Cup) making them the first South American side to achieve this feat.

This was a special win for Argentina as one of its most loyal servants Angel Di Maria has now officially retired from international football and was ecstatic to be bowing out in such a manner.

“It was written, it was this way. I dreamed it, I dreamed that I retired like this,” he said. “I have so many beautiful feelings. I am eternally grateful to this generation that made me achieve what I sought so much,” said an emotional Di Maria in the post-game conference.

Lionel Messi took yet another step towards greatness as it was his 45th team accolade making him the most decorated player in football.

The World Champions were dominant throughout the tournament as they topped Group A before moving on to defeat Ecuador in the quarter-finals, Canada in the semi-finals and a Colombian side which were on a 28-game unbeaten streak heading into the finals.

