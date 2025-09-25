Cultural soiree energises formal opening of ISSF Junior World Cup 2025

New Delhi, Sep 25 The ISSF Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun New Delhi 2025 was formally declared open by V.K. Dhall, Vice President NRAI, on Thursday evening with a vibrant and culturally rich opening ceremony at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Gracing the occasion were Chief Guest S.B.K. Singh, Director General of Police; Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI); Peter Underhill, Sporting Director, ISSF; K. Sultan Singh, Organising Secretary and Secretary General, NRAI; Henry Oka, Technical Delegate, ISSF Junior World Cup, and members of the NRAI governing body. The presence of dignitaries alongside 208 young athletes from 18 nations marked a fitting beginning to one of the most prestigious events on the global junior shooting calendar.

The evening began with a traditional Ganesh Vandana dance, followed by spirited Bhangra and Dandiya performances that showcased India’s diverse cultural heritage. A high-energy finale act enthralled the audience and set the tone for the week-long competition ahead.

“It is a proud moment for India to host the first-ever ISSF Junior World Cup in the country. Junior competitions are where tomorrow’s Olympians are discovered, and this event is a milestone for Indian shooting. I extend a warm welcome to all athletes and officials, and hope you take back not only medals but also fond memories of India and the friendships you make here”, said Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, NRAI.

"It is a privilege to welcome young athletes from across the world to India. Shooting is not just about precision and medals, but also about building friendships, learning resilience, and carrying the spirit of sportsmanship into life. I congratulate the organisers and wish every participant the very best in competition and beyond," said S.B.K. Singh, Director General of Police & Chief Guest.

"India has set high standards in hosting shooting competitions, with world-class facilities and committed organisers. Junior events like this are vital for the future of our sport, and it is inspiring to see the NRAI prioritise youth and create a platform where young athletes can perform at their best”, said Peter Underhill, Sports Director, ISSF.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by K. Sultan Singh, Organising Secretary and Secretary General, NRAI, who expressed gratitude to the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), dignitaries, officials, and athletes for making the occasion special.

Earlier in the day, India made a winning start to their campaign, sweeping the women’s 50m Rifle Prone podium and adding silver and bronze in the men’s event as the first medals of the competition were decided. The focus now shifts to Friday’s action, with the men’s and women’s 10m Air Pistol finals scheduled for 11:45 am and 12:45 pm, respectively, alongside the opening day of Skeet qualification.

