Daniel Hasulyo to host stand-up paddleboard race clinic in India

New Delhi [India], November 27 : Former World Champion and stand-up paddleboard (SUP) athlete Daniel Hasulyo is set to organize his inaugural SUP race clinic in India, according to a release.

The clinic, slated to take place from November 30 to December 3, aims to introduce and elevate the competitive edge of Stand Ups Paddling in the country, touted as the world's fastest-growing water sport and vying for Olympics inclusion by 2028 or 2032.

The release said Daniel Hasulyo, a champion in the SUP circuit, brings expertise and passion for the sport to the Indian shores.

"India holds tremendous potential for stand-up paddleboarding, and I am thrilled to bring my knowledge and experience to this vibrant community. This clinic is not just about honing skills but fostering a community of paddlers passionate about the sport," Hasulyo said, according to the release.

It said the clinic will also provide insights into equipment selection, fitness routines, and race-day preparation, offering a holistic approach to the sport.

The inaugural SUP race clinic by Daniel Hasulyo is scheduled to take place at Mantra Surf Club.

