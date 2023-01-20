Deadlock continues, Sports Minister to meet wrestlers again on Friday

New Delhi, Jan 20 A delegation of wrestlers, including Olymp Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, late on Thursday night met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence here to discuss the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The four-hour meeting, however, ended without a statement. The second round of the meeting is scheduled for Friday morning at 8 a.m.

has learnt that the wrestlers were adamant for the sacking of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers will continue their protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday if the next meeting with the Sports Minister doesn't materialise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor