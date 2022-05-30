Delhi HC directs govt to derecognise NSFs not in compliance with National Sports Code

New Delhi, May 30 A division bench of the Delhi High Court has directed Secretary Sports in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to ensure complete compliance with the National Sports Code and derecognise those National Sports Federations (NSFs) which are in violation of the code, the petitioner and noted lawyer Rahul Mehra has informed.

In his tweet with which he has attached portions of the court order, Mehra also said that the HC bench has also directed Secretary Sports to withdraw financially and all other kinds of support to all the NSFs which are in violation of the National Sports Code.

The division bench of Justice Najmi Waziri and Vikas Mahajan passed the order on May 26 but it was tweeted by Mehra on Monday night.

"Let Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India ensure that the constitution of NSFs concerned Gymnastics, Handball, National Yogasana, Tennis, Volleyball, Mallkhamb, and Motor Sports as well as Equestrian, Rowing, Golf, Squash Racquets, Yachting, Polo is made available by them to the Ministry by the coming Monday.

"The same will be examined preferably during the course of the week and to the extent that they are not in compliance with the Sports Code, directions/notices shall be issued apropos suspension of their recognition. An affidavit in this regard shall be filed by a joint secretary in the said Ministry with the prior approval of the Secretary (Sports)," the bench said in its order.

The petition will come up for the next hearing on June 2.

