Devraj Singh works as a security guard to keep his pole vault dreams alive

Pole vaulter Devraj Singh came to Delhi in 2019 from Mali Khera village of Bhilwara district in Rajasthan with the dream of representing the country in pole vault one day. Today, with no funds and or support from anyone, Devraj works night shifts as a security guard in Delhi's Defence Colony to make his dreams come true.

"My parents refused to give me money for practice, equipment and after that Covid lockdown took place. I have a dream to do well in the Pole vault in Olympics and international tournaments but I had no money so I have to work as a security guard in the night shift to earn money," said pole vaulter Devraj Singh while speaking to ANI.

"I am going to take part in a tournament but there are a lot of difficulties with food, diet and living. I am not able to find a proper place to live. There are many problems which I am facing due to which I am not able to practice properly. In the night job of a security guard, you can't sleep and you have to stand all night long. I come back and leave for practice and that goes on till 11 AM. Then, I come back, have my breakfast, sleep for a few hours and return to the ground at 3 PM for practice again."

No sports equipment or facilities have been provided to Devraj. Nor is any sports official at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi interested in his problems. Not surprising then that despite his numerous requests to the officials nothing has worked so far.

"The problem is that in Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium pole vault is not happening at all. For pole vault we need proper shoes otherwise there can be injuries to the foot. The pole is also very expensive. I have one pole which is my own. We want to do well in sports for the country but we are getting no facilities. The government is not replying at all," said Devraj.

"I came to Delhi to make India proud of my achievements in the pole vault as no one to date in this country has ever represented India in the pole vault in Olympics. But my hard work is not paying off as there are proper facilities to train at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium because there is no pit for landing. Without a pit how can we practice pole vault," said pole vaulter Devraj Singh.

Devraj refuses to give up but he is heartbroken as he is not got any response for over three months.

"Despite financial difficulties, we want to continue doing pole vault but when difficulties are there from the government side with lack of equipment then how can we practice and dream of winning medals for the country. All the pole vaulters are scared to speak because if they speak for facilities then they are scared that they might not get an entry to Nehru stadium again," Devraj Singh told ANI.

As per the 23-year-old pole vaulter, there is no 'pit' equipment and the absence of such basic facilities is disheartening.

"We can bear financial struggles but we can't do well without practice and training without pit we cannot prepare ourselves. Only I know how I am managing my expenses my livelihood in so many difficulties. If I can work as a guard for my basic needs then the government can at least keep a pit for is to practice and train," said Devraj.

With many tournaments and competitions coming up Devraj Singh needs to prepare well to be fully fit and win medals.

"In pole vault to reach full fitness takes 3-4 months. The government is not doing anything. Foreign coaches want us to do well but coaches of JLN stadiums want the pole vault to be removed from the stadium. There are already 10 to 15 pole vaulters where will they go for practice. There are a lot of competitions coming up. The Federation Cup is coming up in March if we do not get proper practice then we won't be able to do well," said Devraj.

A large part of his meagre earnings is spent on rent for the tiny single room that he shares with another athlete. With no facilities for pole vault at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium Devraj goes to Faridabad to train and practice.

The 23-year-old is going to represent Guru Nanak Dev University in the 81st All India Inter-University Athletics Championship which will be held from January 4 to January 7 at Moodbidri near Mangaluru in Karnataka.

"I am going to Karnataka to participate in the All India University but I am going without much practice. I am doing a bit of practice in Faridabad but it is not enough," said Devraj.

After losing hope in officials and the ministry the last option for the pole vaulter to be heard was the media.

"I hope that the officials of Nehru stadium hear us through the media and news channels as they keep saying pit will come but it has been six months but there is no pit till now. If it continues like this then the dream of winning a medal in pole vault will remain a dream only," said Devraj Singh.

Despite all the difficulties, Devraj continues his struggle, and the spirit of the pole vaulter refuses to die. It is time that the concerned authorities stepped in and help the athlete make his dreams come true.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor