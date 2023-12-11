Dominant start by Shrikrishna Suryanarayan in men’s 6-Red Snooker nationals

Chennai, Dec 11 Shrikrishna Suryanarayan (PSPB) came up with superb breaks of 52 and 108 to beat Chhattisgarh’s Md Tausif 4-0 (69-13, 65-44, 63-25,109-0) in the round-robin league phase of the 6-Red Snooker section of the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

Meanwhile, multiple-time World Champion and National title winner in snooker and billiards, Pankaj Advani (PSPB) recorded breaks of 103, 107 &134 in his 4-0 victory over Peter Paul (RSPB), while defending champion Kamal Chawla beat his RSPB colleague Nitesh Madan 4-1, with a break of 121 being the highlight.

Among other matches, Brijesh Damani (PSPB) beat Mayur Garg (Guj) 4-1, Laxman Rawat (PSPB) edged out Vijay Nichani (TN) 4-3, Anurag Giri (MP) defeated Tushar Sahay (Guj) 4-1 and Shahbaaz Khan (Mah) eased past Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) 4-0.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor