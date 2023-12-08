Double gold for Naveen at Pistol Nationals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)[India], December 8 : Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) shooter Naveen, bagged a double gold, winning the men's 10m air pistol individual and team events, as the 66th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) for Pistol events, concluded here at Bhopal's M.P. State Shooting Academy range on Thursday.

The army man shot 246.2 in the final, to finish ahead of Uttar Pradesh's Vivek (244.0) and the Navy's Ujjwal Malik (221.3).

In the team competition, the trio of Sagar Dangi, Bishal Shrestha and Naveen amassed a total of 1742 to leave behind the Navy who had 1737. Haryana won bronze.

The highest score in qualification was also posted by an Army shooter Nishant Rawat shot 589 to equal the national record. Naveen shot the same score as four other shooters but bagged the eighth and final qualifying spot with a score of 581 and by virtue of having more inners 10s (25 of them) than the other four.

A total of 1213 shooters competed in the men's 10m air pistol discipline.

