Droupadi Murmu watches President's Polo Cup Exhibition Cup match in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 25 : President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the President's Polo Cup Exhibition Match at the President's Bodyguard (PBG) Parade Ground, in Delhi on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1728399804659896814

As per Rashtrapati Bhawan's official website, "The President's Polo Cup was introduced in the year 1975, under the patronage of late president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed who was back then, Patron-in-Chief of the Indian Polo Association (IPA)."

The President's bodyguard was in charge of overseeing the President's Polo Cup on behalf of the President's Secretariat back when the IPA was hosted by the President's Bodyguard (PBG).

The IPA transferred to 61 Cavalry in June 2004 after being housed in the President's Bodyguard. Following that, the President's Polo Cup was terminated in 2005. The President's Bodyguard took the lead and organised the first President's Polo Cup Exhibition Match at its Polo Ground in March 2013 with the help of the President's Secretariat in an attempt to bring back the tradition of the President Polo Cup.

Since March 2013, the President's Polo Cup Exhibition Match has become an annual fixture that is graced by the President and seen by a host of other dignitaries including Ambassadors of other nations. Since the year 2014, the Exhibition Match has been played in the months of November or December to coincide with the 'Delhi Fall Polo Season'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor