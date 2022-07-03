Dutch Fabio Jakobsen wins 2nd stage at Tour de France

Copenhagen, July 3 After a dramatic first mass sprint across Denmark's longest internal bridge, the Great Belt Bridge, Dutch Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step) won the Tour de France's second stage between Roskilde and Nyborg on Saturday.

With "legs in pain," Quick-Step team rider Jakobsen sealed his victory by timing his break from the leading pack to the final 150 meters to win the 202.2km stage.

Two crashes occurred within the cycling pack during the dramatic finish across the 18km bridge, Xinhua reports.

Belgium's Wout van Aert took second place after taking second place on Friday in the first stage, and Dane Mads Pedersen clinched the third spot.

Wout van Aert took over the yellow jersey from Quick-Step rider Yves Lampaert, who won the first stage on Friday. He now has a one-second advantage over his compatriot Lampaert.

The third stage of the Tour de France resumes in Denmark on Sunday, with the 176 competitors riding a flat and fast 182km route from Vejle to Sonderborg in the south.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor