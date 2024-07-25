Excited about series as it’s time Sri Lanka look towards different direction: Russel Arnold

New Delhi, July 25 Just like India, a lot has changed with Sri Lanka’s T20I squad after their group-stage exit from this year’s T20 World Cup. They have a new captain in Charith Asalanka, who led the side in two T20Is against Bangladesh, and recently helped the Jaffna Kings clinch LPL 2024 title.

With Chris Silverwood departing as the head coach, Sanath Jayasuriya take up the top job in an interim capacity. There are returns for Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, and Binura Fernando, after good performances in the recently concluded LPL 2024.

As of now, Sri Lanka are engaged in a training session with Zubin Bharucha, the Rajasthan Royals high-performance director, ahead of T20Is against India starting at Pallekele on Saturday.

In a chat facilitated by Sony Sports Network, Russel Arnold, the former Sri Lanka all-rounder, speaks exclusively to IANS on Sri Lanka’s rebuilding of their T20I team, challenges new skipper Charith Asalanka faces, new and familiar faces in the side, and more.

Q. How do you see this series against India being a fresh start for Sri Lanka, considering, like other teams, they now start to build a side for 2026 T20 World Cup?

A. I am pretty excited about it actually because it's time Sri Lanka looked in a different direction. We have been struggling for a while with our results and (seeing) the same faces over and over again. Hence, looking at a fresh start and we don't have a coach.

Sanath Jayasuriya at the moment is acting coach, or interim coach as you may call it. We have a new captain, and they brought in a few players who have shown tremendous form of late. Plus, there are a few young faces as well.

So, it's going to be fresh, and exciting. I am hoping that they put their best foot forward so that it gives Sri Lanka some direction. It's not about the end product in this game but to see some direction and freshness, to get new heroes.

Q. What do you think would be the biggest challenge for Charith Asalanka in taking up the leadership role for Sri Lanka in T20Is?

A. The massive challenge for him is to forget the past. Forget everyone and all the noise and all the vibes that Sri Lanka had as I mentioned with the results of the T20 World Cup, and take it forward from here.

Charith Asalanka as a player, he is exceptional. He has shown that quality time and time again and even in the consistency under pressure we have seen from him. He captained the Sri Lankan U-19 team when I think it was Ishan Kishan who was captain of India then (in 2016 U19 World Cup).

He is a part of that batch and even at that stage, good head on the shoulders, he is going to be Sri Lanka's future captain was what we were thinking. It's been a long time since he actually made a mark and made a position in the team of his own.

He has finally done it. So, I think he has got all the goods. I think his man-management skills and reading of the game is better than most others. Hence, he will be a great pick. I only hope he can continue his performances which will allow him to lead from the front.

Q. How do you see the recalls being handed to Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando?

A. The Sri Lankan boys have no doubt a tremendous skill, and we have far too many players who haven't lived up to the potential. They now and again surprise the whole world with a fantastic performance and then it seems like they take two-three steps back.

But being left out of the team and then Sri Lanka's LPL just happened, they were in tremendous form. I think they deserve this opportunity, as with tried and tested names who Sri Lanka have tried to move on from now. But Sri Lanka's premier tournament, these are the guys who really did perform.

On that ground, I think they deserve this opportunity. I hope they take it and make a difference. Even Dinesh Chandimal, in his new role as opening batter has been really, really good. Sri Lanka have gone in with four openers for this tournament. So, they'll probably look to give everyone an opportunity.

From another angle, you want the first two who get that opportunity to do well and cement that place. But I think it's good that Sri Lanka are rewarding performances and your own domestic competition is what you need to go on. So, I've got no problem with it and I'm happy for them that they have actually performed really well to earn these spots.

Q. Talk about the recall being handed to someone like Binura Fernando and at the same time, Dilshan Madushanka going out of the side?

A. Well, Binura Fernando gives you something different to Madushanka, as they're two different bowlers. Binura Fernando, with his height, slower balls, and the extra bounce that he gets, he's always going to be an asset.

I also like Madushanka because he's lanky and gets it to move through. But looking at the Sri Lankan bowling line-up, I think going with Binura is a very good thing. The difference in Binura performing now is that he was injury plagued right throughout his career.

He's found out what was really wrong, he's put it right and now he's able to play consistently. That's him building on his confidence and game by game, he's able to kick on. So, that is the exciting thing about him. For him to be able to play once again along with the two slingers, a taller bowler, I think will be a good mix for the Sri Lankans.

Q. Sri Lanka have given a maiden call-up to uncapped all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe. What does he bring to the table for Sri Lanka?

A. A player who was initially not picked in the auctions, but was picked in the late rounds. He showed that he can play under pressure in the LPL. Again, that is our premier tournament. So, we have to take note of how he played. He was able to score big runs, play big shots and bowl a few seam overs.

He was adding real value, and coming later in the tournament, when the team that he played for, Dambulla Sixers, needed someone to bowl a difficult over or go in a little earlier and handle the situation, they did turn to him.

So, he won the trust of his team management at that stage. As a young player, getting him into the team, right now, I think he probably may not play. But giving him the experience and rooming for the future, because Sri Lanka needs numbers five, six and seven.

They need players who can come out and hit sixes or play those big shots, as well as read a situation and score those runs under pressure. He showed he can do that, so it will be exciting. I do hope, from Sri Lanka's point of view, that more youngsters see these opportunities and try and make a mark, because fresh faces is what we need.

Q. What would be Sri Lanka’s preferred bowling combination in the T20Is against India?

A. I will be surprised if we go away from the two spinners - Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Then you've got seamers in Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara, as they will play together in our low-ish wickets.

Then Dasun Shanaka has a massive role to play, probably batting at six or seven and bowling a few overs. I would think those are the three seamers with the two spinners that Sri Lanka will be going with in T20Is.

