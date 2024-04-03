F1: Aston Martin keen to provide Fernando Alonso with "best possible car" for 2024 campaign

London [UK], April 3 : Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack stated that the team's goal is to provide Fernando Alonso with the "best possible car" throughout the 2024 campaign in order to make his decision over his F1 future "as difficult as possible."

The 42-year-old Alonso said ahead to the season that he must first determine if he wishes to "commit to the future" and compete in Formula One again, with a meeting with Aston Martin being his "first priority" following their "tremendous" 2023 agreement.

Since the Spaniard is one of just three world champions competing, he did concede, though, that "I'm probably attractive to other teams." Red Bull and Mercedes, for example, have not yet announced their complete lineups for 2025.

"The situation is actually the same as it was two weeks ago [in Saudi Arabia]," Krack said as quoted by Formula 1.

"Fernando made it clear, I think, to everybody that he needs to decide what he wants to do in the future. He also said that if he wants to continue he will have talks with us first, which is very nice to hear. Then we have to see what happens over the next weeks. There are discussions, there will be further discussions. As I said, the first thing [is] we have to respect Fernando's call for time, for thinking what he wants to do," Krack said.

"I think if you have such a champion in your team you have to give him that time and you have to respect this request," the Aston Martin boss said.

Pushed on whether the outcome will be dependent on Aston Martin's performance, or whether it's a personal choice in terms of Alonso's career, Krack added: "I think it's rather the latter, but I think also with the former we can influence it maybe."

"If we provide him [with] a good car over the races to come, I think we have maybe a chance to facilitate that decision. These champions, they do not want to drive for 10th position or for sixth or fifth, they want to win. It's upon us to deliver the car to both drivers that allow them to do that," Krack said.

"We want to make the decision for him as difficult as possible by giving him the best possible car," he added.

Aston Martin hold the fifth position in the constructors' standings after the first three rounds of the season. Meanwhile, Alonso holds eighth in the drivers' battle.

