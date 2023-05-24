Farmer's son Aman Kumar to play at Khelo India University Games

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 : Farmer's son Aman Kumar who represents India in the junior category is excited to play at the Khelo India University Games Uttar Pradesh 2022. He would aim to promote Volleyball in the country.

Aman Kumar who is currently playing for Kurukshetra University, Haryana is confident for his team of making a podium finish in Volleyball at the Khelo India University Games Uttar Pradesh 2022.

Aman has represented India at the U-19 Volleyball World Championship, AVC Cup, and U-20 Asian Volleyball.

20-year-old who hails from Karnal in Haryana comes from a very humble background. Aman's father is a local farmer and his mother is a housewife.

Aman said, "Life has been very tough so far but I am confident things will get better. I have faced many challenges but the joy of representing my country makes everything worth it. I want to represent the senior India team and also want to promote Volleyball across the country so that more kids take up the sport and more people watch it. Platforms like the KIUGUP2022 are great for players like us to showcase our talents. The games here in Lucknow are quite well organised and the indoor venue looks great."

Aman practices at the STC Kurukshetra University SAI Hostel. Aman has a grueling schedule - he starts his practise every day at 5 am till 8 am and takes a break then again is on court from 10 am to 12 pm and 5 pm to 8 pm.

