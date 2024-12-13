"Feel this will bring more people into this game": Vidit Gujrathi after D Gukesh's Chess World Championship title win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : Following D Gukesh's historic FIDE World Championship title win, Indian Chess grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi believed that this victory would attract a lot of more people to the game of Chess.

Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest-ever champion in the history of the sport after defeating China's Ding Liren in the final game of their FIDE World Championship tie.

"I feel this win of Gukesh is an absolutely amazing achievement, to become the youngest world champion at the age of 18. Big congratulations to him. I feel this will bring more people into this game," Vidit Gujrathi told ANI.

The championship, which saw the scores tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, culminated with Gukesh delivering a stellar performance to secure a historic 7.5-6.5 victory over Ding Liren, according to FIDE's official website.

The official X handle of FIDE declared, "Gukesh D is the YOUNGEST WORLD CHAMPION in history!"

In April, Gukesh had already made headlines by winning the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to Ding's world title.

Overwhelmed with emotions after his victory, Gukesh termed it the "best moment of his life" during the post-match press conference.

Reflecting on his loss, Ding Liren remarked, "I was totally in shock when I realised I made a blunder. I will continue to play. I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could be better, but considering yesterday's lucky survival, it is a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets."

The thrilling finale capped an intense series, with Game 13 ending in a draw and setting the stage for the decisive final round. Ultimately, it was Gukesh's unmatched composure and skill that earned him the title, further solidifying India's dominance in the chess world.

