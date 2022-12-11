FIFA WC: Even the best miss at times, that's football, says England manager Southgate on Kane's penalty miss

Following his side's loss to France in the quarterfinal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, England manager Gareth Southgate offered his words of support to captain Harry Kane, who missed a penalty that cost his side a semifinal spot.

Strikes from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud helped France beat England 2-1 at Al Khor on Sunday and march into the semifinals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.

Kane had a chance to score the equaliser in the final few minutes of the match through a penalty, but he missed possibly the most decisive penalty of his side's campaign.

"For me, we win and lose as a team and we have let a couple of goals in and missed a few chances. Harry has been incredible for us, so reliable in those sorts of situations. We would not be here but for the number of goals he scored for us," said Southgate as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It is very difficult when you get a second penalty and a goalkeeper who knows you so well (both Kane and Lloris play for club Tottenham Hotspur), so there is a lot involved in that situation. He is the best but even the best are going to miss at times. That is football. There is nobody I would rather have in that situation and if we had one tomorrow I would feel exactly the same way."

"He has been a fantastic leader of this group through this tournament, I thought his performance tonight was his best of the tournament," concluded the manager.

With two more years remaining on his contract, Southgate said that he would require some time after the World Cup exit to "review and reflect".

"After every tournament we have sat down and reviewed and reflected. So we need a bit of time to make sure everyone makes the right decisions," said Southgate.

"Whenever I have finished these tournaments, I have needed time to make the correct decisions because emotionally you go through so many different feelings. The energy it takes through these tournaments is enormous."

"I want to make the right decisions, whatever that is, for the team, for England, for the FA and I've got to be sure that whatever decision I make is the right one and I think it is right to take a bit of time to do that because I know in the past how my feelings have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath of tournaments," concluded the manager, who had helped his side reach the semifinal of 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020.

Coming to the match, France enjoyed a solid amount of ball possession in the start. In the 7th minute, star striker Kylian Mbappe created a chance for France, curling a cross into the England penalty area and Olivier Giroud attempted a scorpion kick which failed to connect.

In the 11th minute, France got another chance to score, as Giroud attempted a header, but no damage was done to England.

France took the lead in the 17th minute as Mbappe passed the ball to Antoine Griezmann, but the latter pulled it back to Aurelien Tchouameni. who fired the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal from almost 30 yards, leaving Jordan Pickford, the English goalie stunned.

Following this, Luke Shaw and Harry Kane attempted to score for England, but were denied by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Lloris made a great save to deny Kane a close-range goal, but England was clearly looking to bounce back.

In the 25th minute, England's Kane fell on the edge of France's box, but a VAR check ruled out the possibility of a penalty as the contact was made outside the box.

Kane took another attempt at goal, but was denied once again. England started to dominate the game in terms of shots on target and ball possession, but an equaliser was needed.

In the 42nd minute, a yellow card was issued to Griezmann for tripping Kyle Walker.

Four minutes of additional stoppage time was added. At the end of the first half, the scoreline read 1-0 in favour of France.

In the 49th minute after the resumption of play, a foul was committed on Mbappe and France was given a chance to double their lead with a free kick, but Kane cleared Griezmann's delivery.

Saka was fouled in the 52nd minute after a trip from Tchouameni. England was given a penalty.

Harry Kane converted the penalty into an equalizer in the 54th minute to keep his side in the game. He scored his 53rd goal for England, equalling Wayne Rooney as the leading run-scorer of his side.

In the 57th minute, Mbappe beat Walker and the ball went to Ousmane Dembele, who could not connect with the delivery. England was almost threatened by the possibility of France gaining the lead, but nothing much happened.

In the 78th minute of the match, France got their lead back as Giroud beat Harry Maguire, powering a header beyond Pickford to make the scoreline read 2-1 in his side's favour.

Griezmann's cross was well-received by Giroud.

In the 83rd minute, France's Theo Hernandez was booked for clattering into the substitute Mason Mount and England was awarded a penalty. Harry Kane got a chance to score an equaliser but his shot went over the bar.

Eight minutes of stoppage time was added after 90 minutes.

At the end of stoppage time, France progressed to the semis as the scoreline read 2-1 in their favour. It was another heartbreak for England. England enjoyed the bulk of ball possession with total of 58 per cent, as compared to the 42 per cent enjoyed by France. England also had more shots on target, eight, as compared to France's five.

