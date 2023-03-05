FIVB partners with PVL to help grow Indian Volleyball

Kochi, March 5 To help grow Volleyball further in the years to come, Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) General Director Fabio Azevedo partnered with the Prime Volleyball League (PVL), here on Sunday.

The volleyball fans all across the globe are currently watching the thrilling final between Ahmedabad Defenders and Bengaluru Torpedoes of the second season of the PVL here in Kochi.

Fabio Azevedo, the FIVB General Director said the federation is confident that the partnership with PVL, will grow volleyball further in the years to come.

"We are delighted to partner with the Prime Volleyball League in promoting our beloved sport and we are confident the sport will grow further in the years to come," Fabio Azevedo said in the press conference.

"I can share with you that the world is watching the league and appreciating the league. To help the system, We at FIVB want to invest in India's national team. Our dream is to see India playing the next World Championships and the next Olympics," he added.

In January this year, Volleyball World and FIVB announced India as the host nation for the Men's Club World Championships for two years.

PVL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joy Bhattacharjya said the Indian volleyball is heading in the right direction as players from across the nation showcase their skills in the League.

"It is our pleasure to be associated with the FIVB and it shows that Indian volleyball is truly heading in the right direction. We cannot wait for the audience that are watching our product to also see how the sport is played globally and we are confident it will also help in increasing popularity of volleyball in India. Our Indian players going head-to-head with the top teams from Brazil, Iran, etc will be an exciting phenomenon," said Joy Bhattacharjya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor