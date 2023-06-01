Florence Diamond League 2023: Triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker set to compete in Italy

Florence [India], June 1 : Indian triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker, a Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medallist, is set to compete at the Florence Diamond League 2023 in Italy on Friday.

Abdulla Aboobacker is making his debut in the Diamond League. He will be all boosted up as he is coming to the event after winning a bronze medal at the Montreuil International Meeting 2023 in France. He clinched the bronze with his season-best jump of 16.80m.

The Florence leg of the Diamond League is also known as Pietro Mennea Golden Gala. Pietro Mennea was an Italian sprint legend who won the 200m gold medal at the Moscow 1980 Olympic Games. Aboobacker will face tough competition such as London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic champion Christian Taylor of the USA and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso in the event.

Hugues Fabrice Zango had competed at Doha Diamond League and clinched silver with a world-leading effort of 17.81m. Zango also won the triple jump event at the Montreuil meeting as per Olympics.com.

Reigning Olympic triple jump champion Pedro Pichardo of Portugal who had won gold at Doha with a 17.91m will not compete in the men's triple jump event. However, Andy Diaz Hernandez from Cuba who had won third place in Doha with a 17.80m leap will participate in the event.

Aboobacker has 17.19m as his personal best which he had achieved last year in Bhubaneshwar. Praveen Chithravel has the national record in the men's triple jump with 17.37m in Cuba earlier this year.

