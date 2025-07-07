Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic announces retirement

New Delhi, July 7 Former Barcelona and Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic has announced the decision to hang up his football boots at the age of 37. After spending his final seasons playing in the Saudi Pro League and Hadjuk Split back in Croatia, he called curtains to his playing days, bringing an end to a brilliant career that included spells at Schalke 04, Sevilla, and FC Barcelona.

"Football, you gave me more than I could ever imagine. You gave me victories, defeats, lessons, and friends for life. You gave me a unique path and a thousand stories to tell. You gave me a beautiful family and moments that I will carry forever in my heart.

"Now it is time to enjoy you from another perspective, to live you with the same passion, with an always grateful heart, from the stands, from the offices, from home, or wherever life takes me,” said Rakitic in a farewell letter to football.

The 27-year-old Croatian player joined Barca in the summer of 2014 from Sevilla and became part of a team that conquered European football.

In his first season, under the guidance of Luis Enrique, he was a key figure in the club’s historic treble: La Liga, Copa del Rey, and UEFA Champions League. In the final in Berlin against Juventus, it was Rakitic who opened the scoring, a goal that remains etched in the collective memory of Barca fans.

Over his six seasons in a Barca shirt, Rakitic played a total of 310 competitive matches, scoring 36 goals. His trophy haul includes four La Liga titles and Copas del Rey each, one Champions League, a FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, and two Spanish Super Cups.

Beyond the statistics, he stood out for his tactical intelligence, work ethic, and flawless understanding, with players like Messi, Busquets, Iniesta, and Suárez.

Rakitic started his senior career at Nordstern Basel in 2004 and then moved to FC Basel II the very next year, making 21 appearances and scoring nine goals. A year later, he joined FC Basel's first team. He also played at Shakle 04, Sevilla before joining Barcelona.

